New year, new difficulty levels!

Welcome to the first update of 2023!

In this Difficulty Levels Patch (game version 0.2.7.74) we’ve added 2 brand new difficulty levels to Project Warlock II. Namely: Come Get Some and Ready to Die. We want to deliver a much more challenging gameplay to those looking for intense, action packed, and deadly (really deadly) experience!

The Difficulty Levels Patch brings not only new difficulty levels, but also an overall balance to the two existing ones. Each Difficulty also grants a different score multiplier so if you want to crank those combo scores up, make sure to play on the highest difficulty you can.

Spoiler alert: This includes mini bosses, so if you’ve encountered an Umbershambler in the past, now he may be accompanied by his Turbo Knight bodyguards.

Shamblers and Ubershamblers should me more of a threat now thanks to balancing and improvements to their AI.

This patch also brings an overhaul to the music in the first episode!

Most of the level tracks were reworked and extended - each having almost 10 minutes thanks to Jerry and Luke!

E1M1 is now accompanied by a new music track, titled GATHERUM 5 - it's a great throwback to the music from Project Warlock. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts!

Go and check the new and difficulty levels for yourself and be sure to share your thoughts on the forum and our official Discord! All feedback is welcome and most helpful in improving the game.

As always, please leave a Steam review if you enjoy the game as it helps us in reaching new players.

That’s all for today’s update, we’d like to wish you a Happy New Year filled with wonderful adventures!