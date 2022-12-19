[Server Maintenance] December 20 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

In order to provide better service, the server will go into routine maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.

Server maintenance

NA - Dec 19, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT

EU - Dec 20, 2022 - 2:30 am CET

Maintained servers - All Servers

Estimated time - 4 to 8 Hours

Maintenance Content :

Server Routine Maintenance

Crescent Moon Quest optimization - Quest difficulty has been reduced

Refining System

※ Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

