Bless Unleashed update for 19 December 2022

[Server Maintenance] December 20 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Adventurers

In order to provide better service, the server will go into routine maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.

Server maintenance

  • NA - Dec 19, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT
  • EU - Dec 20, 2022 - 2:30 am CET
  • Maintained servers - All Servers
  • Estimated time - 4 to 8 Hours

Maintenance Content :

  • Server Routine Maintenance
  • Crescent Moon Quest optimization - Quest difficulty has been reduced
  • Refining System

※ Note

  • During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.
  • The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.
  • When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

Open link