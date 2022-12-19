 Skip to content

Unoffensible Playtest update for 19 December 2022

Update some visuals

  • Change the turrets and cooldowns
  • Scale objectives with distance for better visibility

Before recording the new trailer some of the left over old graphics where updated, so this build includes those.

