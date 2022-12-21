 Skip to content

Slow living with Princess update for 21 December 2022

Early Access Patch - 16

Early Access Patch - 16

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

  • Adjusted correction based on luck parameter when activating Crafter skill.
  • Red Steel Bow and Amethyst Ring recipes are now properly unlocked.
  • Corrected text on some items.

We appreciate all of your feedback!
Let's have a happy slow life!

