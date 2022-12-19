Some bug fixes

Changed merchants mechanic a bit:
- All NPCs are capable of trading
- Only "merchants" have lots of gold and lots of items. An NPC will spawn as a merchant if their name has a shop-like name such as "merchant", "vendor" etc OR they pass a 10% rng chance roll.
- In addition to Charisma, now Sentiment also influences buy/sell prices
- Can't trade with anyone with -2 sentiment or lower
- Added the "Valuable" demarkation to the item tooltip which makes it great for selling and bad for buying. This AI-determined mod sets an item's gold value at 5x what it would've been. It triggers if the name sounds valuable (e.g. ancient bones, golden statue etc).
Misc:
- Fixed some bugs and possible save file issues related to the merchants update
- Fixed a bug with detecting whether quest location was the right location
Changed files in this update