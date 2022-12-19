 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 19 December 2022

Some bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10175379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed merchants mechanic a bit:

  • All NPCs are capable of trading
  • Only "merchants" have lots of gold and lots of items. An NPC will spawn as a merchant if their name has a shop-like name such as "merchant", "vendor" etc OR they pass a 10% rng chance roll.
  • In addition to Charisma, now Sentiment also influences buy/sell prices
  • Can't trade with anyone with -2 sentiment or lower
  • Added the "Valuable" demarkation to the item tooltip which makes it great for selling and bad for buying. This AI-determined mod sets an item's gold value at 5x what it would've been. It triggers if the name sounds valuable (e.g. ancient bones, golden statue etc).

Misc:

  • Fixed some bugs and possible save file issues related to the merchants update
  • Fixed a bug with detecting whether quest location was the right location

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link