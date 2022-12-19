Small quick update - v4.2.4

- Added in World Empire Ukrainian language. (Thank you Xavier for your amazing help)
- Increased Arabic text size in game main screen.
- Fixed UAV voice over in the war news.
- Fixed spy news reports on sabotage and supporting rebels.
* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
