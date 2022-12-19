 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 19 December 2022

Small quick update - v4.2.4

  • Added in World Empire Ukrainian language. (Thank you Xavier for your amazing help)
  • Increased Arabic text size in game main screen.
  • Fixed UAV voice over in the war news.
  • Fixed spy news reports on sabotage and supporting rebels.
    ‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

