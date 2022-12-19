 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Professor Crackbrain - And the awakening of the weredog update for 19 December 2022

Update v6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10175027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

a smaller update with the following fixes:

  • Fixed missing german translation for "Front Door"
  • Play music in credits even if music volume is set to 0.

Best

Kai

Changed files in this update

Depot 1583081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link