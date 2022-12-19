Update v6.2

Hi all,
a smaller update with the following fixes:
- Fixed missing german translation for "Front Door"
- Play music in credits even if music volume is set to 0.
Best
Kai
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi all,
a smaller update with the following fixes:
Best
Kai
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update