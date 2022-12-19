 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

black idea update for 19 December 2022

Update Notes For Dec 19

Share · View all patches · Build 10174915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biggest update in terms of content

The story of the game is finished

Most problems have been fixed

Final stages have been added

Enjoy now ♥️

Changed files in this update

Depot 2225061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link