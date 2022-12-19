Version 1.3.1 - 12-19-2022
- Added a “notice” screen on startup about the Accessibility Version
- Added some contextual dialogue to Fogsborough
- More blacksmiths carry mining picks, made a few of the pick sprites lootable (lol)
- Changed the rune-equipping SFX
- The healing “mash” QTE resolves a little quicker now--shorter timer and fewer inputs required
- Fixed some continuity issues in Aster Village introduced by the newer Bronwyn scene
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to conclude Aster without triggering a quest flag
- Aster Village now sells grapes
- The “Small Pond” quest is now correctly marked as failed after the window closes
- Mercy will now ask Gerty about Carlisse on-touch even if it’s their first meeting, making finding Carlisse in Witchdale a little more direct than before
- Fixed an issue where, by extending the docks early on, you could miss a quest journal flag
- Fixed an issue where Mercy would still be riding Orus after returning from a Marlan sequence
- Fixed some portrait issues
- Fixed some typos
-
Changed files in this update