 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daughter of Essence update for 19 December 2022

Version 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10174830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.1 - 12-19-2022

  • Added a “notice” screen on startup about the Accessibility Version
  • Added some contextual dialogue to Fogsborough
  • More blacksmiths carry mining picks, made a few of the pick sprites lootable (lol)
  • Changed the rune-equipping SFX
  • The healing “mash” QTE resolves a little quicker now--shorter timer and fewer inputs required
  • Fixed some continuity issues in Aster Village introduced by the newer Bronwyn scene
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to conclude Aster without triggering a quest flag
  • Aster Village now sells grapes
  • The “Small Pond” quest is now correctly marked as failed after the window closes
  • Mercy will now ask Gerty about Carlisse on-touch even if it’s their first meeting, making finding Carlisse in Witchdale a little more direct than before
  • Fixed an issue where, by extending the docks early on, you could miss a quest journal flag
  • Fixed an issue where Mercy would still be riding Orus after returning from a Marlan sequence
  • Fixed some portrait issues
  • Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

Daughter of Essence (Win) Depot 1517471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link