Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Launch Discounts on Game, Soundtrack, and Bundle!

A blast from the past soars into the present in Raiden IV x MIKADO remix, available now! This title combines the original arcade experience with modern-day features, allowing the series to soar like never before! Enjoy an exhilarating lineup of content including remixed background music, several combat modes, vertical screen support, Double Play, and more.

Take advantage of launch day with the following discounts, going on now until Feb 7, 2023, 10:00 AM PT. Please see the details below to learn how much you can save on both the game and the soundtrack.

Launch Discounts

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix: $26.99 (10% off)

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Soundtrack: $4.49 (10% off)

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Deluxe Edition Bundle: $29.91 (14.5% off when bundling the game with the soundtrack)

With these discounts, you can get both the game and the soundtrack for less than the standard price of the base game when bundled together!