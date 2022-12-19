 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Survivor update for 19 December 2022

[1.0.9] Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10174680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

모든 직업 돌진 쿨 타임 적용 (0.25초)
보스전투 서바이벌 타임 정지

Dash Cooldown Applied to All classes (0.25 sec)
Boss Battle "SURVIVOR" Time Stop

Changed files in this update

Depot 2191311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link