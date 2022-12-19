- Replaced voice files for female slime protagonist with edited versions, adjusted in-game balance to compensate.
- Rearranged slots on the save/load screens. There are now 3 more slots, and the thumbnail images for the slots are now smaller, reducing the filesize of save data.
- More coding progress for story scenes.
Slimy Sextet update for 19 December 2022
Prerelease 0.9.9
