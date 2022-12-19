 Skip to content

Slimy Sextet update for 19 December 2022

Prerelease 0.9.9

Prerelease 0.9.9 · Build 10174411

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replaced voice files for female slime protagonist with edited versions, adjusted in-game balance to compensate.
  • Rearranged slots on the save/load screens. There are now 3 more slots, and the thumbnail images for the slots are now smaller, reducing the filesize of save data.
  • More coding progress for story scenes.

Changed files in this update

Slimy Sextet - Demo Content Depot 1189071
  • Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Fullgame Patch Depot 1189072
  • Loading history…
