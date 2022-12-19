 Skip to content

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 19 December 2022

12/19/2022 Update 01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the hole in the ceiling

  2. Fix for loss of control when using skills near the cat path.

Thank you.

