Releasing Stable Version 1.0.6.3!

We have now formally released the default stable branch version 1.0.6.3.

Stable Version 1.0.6.3 Patch Notes

Jump speed should be in sync with current game frame rate.

Fixed issue that causes mouse coordinates to be out of sync when game starts.

Fixed issue that causes the first frame of appear in reverse when, when using an auto-generated animation using rotations.

Fixed issue that may cause a crash, when saving / loading objects that have the option “Keep State when Closing Scene” checked.

Fixed issue when an Object with "Field of Vision" defined exists, the "Addition" mode in Particles would not work properly.

Fixed the issue that Lighting does not work properly when Screen Filters are applied.

Fixed issue that error can occur when player motion is changed via the database.

Fixed issue that when changing camera anchor point, the mouse cursor position may wander into unintended places.

Fixed issue that when changing tile images, some tile images would not be displayed properly.

*All of the above fixes were once a part of a beta branch.

** Stable version updates are distributed automatically to all users. For users who wish to stay in the previous Ver1.0.5.14, please follow the instruction [How to Change Branch] at the bottom and change to version 1.0.5 – legacy.

[How to Change Branch]

Caution: We strongly recommend backing up your project before attempting the following.

Go to Steam Library, right click "Pixel Game Maker MV" and select "Properties". Click on the "Beta" tab, select correct version and close "Properties".

[Reverting Back to Default]

Follow the instructions below to switch from the Beta version back to the previous version.

Go to Steam Library, right click "Pixel Game Maker MV" and select "Properties". Select "None" and close "Properties".

