Feisty Festivities update for 19 December 2022

1.1.0 Patch Notes

Feisty Festivities update for 19 December 2022

NEW UPDATE GET HYPED

Patch notes for update 1.1.0:

NEWLY ADDED

  • New currency coal:

    • Gained from killing enemies
    • No use as of right now, but planned to be used for in-match upgrades

  • XP and levels:

    • Gained from killing enemies

  • New default map

CHANGES & QUALITY OF LIFE

  • UI changes:

    • New font

    • New colour palette

    • Main menu changes

      • Added hamburger icon in top left (opens sidebar)
      • Added profile button (found in sidebar)
      • Changes to background

  • Decreased respawn time from 5s -> 3s

  • Removed proximity chat (may add back with push to talk)

  • Jumping no longer requires you to be moving

  • Increased footstep and throw sound radius

  • Added confirmation button when joining and creating a match

If you find any issues or have any suggestions, please tell me on the discord!

