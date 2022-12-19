1.1.0 Patch Notes

NEW UPDATE GET HYPED
Patch notes for update 1.1.0:
NEWLY ADDED
-
New currency coal:
- Gained from killing enemies
- No use as of right now, but planned to be used for in-match upgrades
-
XP and levels:
- Gained from killing enemies
-
New default map
CHANGES & QUALITY OF LIFE
-
UI changes:
-
New font
-
New colour palette
-
Main menu changes
- Added hamburger icon in top left (opens sidebar)
- Added profile button (found in sidebar)
- Changes to background
-
-
Decreased respawn time from 5s -> 3s
-
Removed proximity chat (may add back with push to talk)
-
Jumping no longer requires you to be moving
-
Increased footstep and throw sound radius
-
Added confirmation button when joining and creating a match
If you find any issues or have any suggestions, please tell me on the discord!
