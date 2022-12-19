 Skip to content

Criminal Dissidia update for 19 December 2022

V1.1.0.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the bug of abnormal value when playing a card enchanted with Recycle excessively fast in battles.
  2. Corrected some typos.
  3. Fixed the bug where a Gear Card displays buff from skins in non-battle scenes.
  4. Fixed the bug of incomplete display in Memories when the Epic level is higher than 99.
  5. Decreased the cost of playing Might of the Seventh.
  6. Fixed the bug where the game can be continued after Arista defeated Evil Existence in Prologue.

克瑞因的纷争 Content Depot 1081451
