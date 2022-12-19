- Fixed the bug of abnormal value when playing a card enchanted with Recycle excessively fast in battles.
- Corrected some typos.
- Fixed the bug where a Gear Card displays buff from skins in non-battle scenes.
- Fixed the bug of incomplete display in Memories when the Epic level is higher than 99.
- Decreased the cost of playing Might of the Seventh.
- Fixed the bug where the game can be continued after Arista defeated Evil Existence in Prologue.
Criminal Dissidia update for 19 December 2022
V1.1.0.1 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
克瑞因的纷争 Content Depot 1081451
