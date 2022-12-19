 Skip to content

S.E.C.U. update for 19 December 2022

EA 0.6.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10173977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes :

  • New Infestation Boss Arena
  • Improved Infestation Safehouses
  • Supply Depository Glitch Spots Fixed
  • Sewers Glitch Spots Fixed
  • Added Explosive Cannisters To Infestation Areas

Changed files in this update

