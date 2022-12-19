Update Notes 19th of December

[Game]
- Revolvers use hammer back (Double) fire mode by default now
- Enabled foley sounds for looped reload
- Removed "Choose next map" voting option
[Server]
- Random spawns turn off at game end
[Client]
- Fixed crash on map change due to sky textures
- Possibly fixed client crash due to burning ragdolls
- Possibly fixed client crash when throwing grenade - host error CL_CopyExistingEntity shoud not happen anymore
- Workshop addons now use their own vpk set (not available for use yet), non-vpk content addons should work again (Vpk support will be added later)
- Fixed whole game was uploading to workshop if someone wanted to upload map from maps folder
[Misc]
- Fixed serverbrowser password prompt was invisible
- Fixed playmenu "Connect" button didnt work
Changed files in this update