Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 19 December 2022

Update Notes 19th of December

Update Notes 19th of December

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Revolvers use hammer back (Double) fire mode by default now
  • Enabled foley sounds for looped reload
  • Removed "Choose next map" voting option

[Server]

  • Random spawns turn off at game end

[Client]

  • Fixed crash on map change due to sky textures
  • Possibly fixed client crash due to burning ragdolls
  • Possibly fixed client crash when throwing grenade - host error CL_CopyExistingEntity shoud not happen anymore
  • Workshop addons now use their own vpk set (not available for use yet), non-vpk content addons should work again (Vpk support will be added later)
  • Fixed whole game was uploading to workshop if someone wanted to upload map from maps folder

[Misc]

  • Fixed serverbrowser password prompt was invisible
  • Fixed playmenu "Connect" button didnt work

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Beta Depot Depot 1012112
  • Loading history…
