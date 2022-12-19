🎉 SteamDB launched 10 years ago today! 🥳
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
General Changes
- Added "Ultimate Mode". An alternative to Regular and Endless runs. It's like a regular run but with the trials of Endless Mode, and even more of them than usual. Consider it the Ultimate Challenge.
- (Note: If you can't find Ultimate Mode it's because it requires at least 10 victories or reaching rank 20 in Endless Mode)
- Added 15 new Ultimate Achievements!
- Changed the visuals for Backstories, added feedback if you had already beaten the game with that backstory.
- Updated the Credits
Balance:
- Endless Runs now require you to at least beat the game once before unlocking.
Bugfixing:
- The game no longer skips getting a Perk on the second fight if you reload the game at the wrong time.
- Armored Deck no longer has the icon of Healthy Deck
- Fixed several typos.
Find out how you can contribute.
Changed files in this update