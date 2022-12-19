 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 19 December 2022

1.0!

Build 10173630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added "Ultimate Mode". An alternative to Regular and Endless runs. It's like a regular run but with the trials of Endless Mode, and even more of them than usual. Consider it the Ultimate Challenge.
  • (Note: If you can't find Ultimate Mode it's because it requires at least 10 victories or reaching rank 20 in Endless Mode)
  • Added 15 new Ultimate Achievements!
  • Changed the visuals for Backstories, added feedback if you had already beaten the game with that backstory.
  • Updated the Credits

Balance:

  • Endless Runs now require you to at least beat the game once before unlocking.

Bugfixing:

  • The game no longer skips getting a Perk on the second fight if you reload the game at the wrong time.
  • Armored Deck no longer has the icon of Healthy Deck
  • Fixed several typos.

