Patch 0.5.13.18

GAMEPLAY
- Addition of a new weapon;
- Addition of a new car;
- New automotive sounds available in the tuning workshop for cars;
- By pressing the “O” key while driving a car, it is possible to open and close the trunk;
- Temporary Christmas theme inserted in the game universe;
- Addition of collectibles on the map, upon completion, a themed item is unlocked;
CORRECTIONS
- Some detailing objects present in the corners were not correctly positioned;
- Some weapon sound effects did not respect the menu audio setting;
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added build versioning in the pause menu;
- Minor improvements made.
