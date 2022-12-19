 Skip to content

171 update for 19 December 2022

Patch 0.5.13.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Addition of a new weapon;
  • Addition of a new car;
  • New automotive sounds available in the tuning workshop for cars;
  • By pressing the “O” key while driving a car, it is possible to open and close the trunk;
  • Temporary Christmas theme inserted in the game universe;
  • Addition of collectibles on the map, upon completion, a themed item is unlocked;

CORRECTIONS

  • Some detailing objects present in the corners were not correctly positioned;
  • Some weapon sound effects did not respect the menu audio setting;

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added build versioning in the pause menu;
  • Minor improvements made.

