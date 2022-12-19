 Skip to content

Highline Volleyball VR update for 19 December 2022

Early Access Patch notes 19 Dec 2022 0.2.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Gameplay

  • Added a pro mode difficulty level for simple match
  • Work in progress on improvements on opponent team strategies (especially visible in hard and pro mode or in silver and gold cup tournaments with teams ranked more than 1500).
    We will pursue theses improvements during a few updates.

Engine

  • Fix for crashes occuring during successive level loading on some game launches
  • Fix for crash when selecting Tournament option with low and ultra low graphics quality settings applied.
  • Fix for motion stuttering occuring on some configurations of Quest 2 airlink/virtual desktop users, and for the high refresh rate headset settings ( >= 120Hz )

Graphics

  • Slightly improved Six Coconut Beach environment and sunset.

