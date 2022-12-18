First Early Access Update v0.5.0 - Hotfixes

🎉 SteamDB launched 10 years ago today! 🥳
Hotfixes
- Fixed button SFX playing on startup
- Fixed issue preventing astral upgrade on kill effects from working (heal/spawn slot machine/spawn magnet)
- Fixed controller losing navigation when changing resolution or window mode
- Added SFX to changing volume from sliders
- Slightly lowered chance of magnets spawning
Astral Upgrades
- Swapped "Small turret fire rate up" and "Offensive modules deal (5/10/15)% more damage" upgrades to allow for equipping both turret upgrades or both module upgrades
