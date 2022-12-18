 Skip to content

Space Mercenary Defense Force update for 18 December 2022

First Early Access Update v0.5.0 - Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfixes

  • Fixed button SFX playing on startup
  • Fixed issue preventing astral upgrade on kill effects from working (heal/spawn slot machine/spawn magnet)
  • Fixed controller losing navigation when changing resolution or window mode
  • Added SFX to changing volume from sliders
  • Slightly lowered chance of magnets spawning

Astral Upgrades

  • Swapped "Small turret fire rate up" and "Offensive modules deal (5/10/15)% more damage" upgrades to allow for equipping both turret upgrades or both module upgrades

