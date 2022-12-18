 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 18 December 2022

Detection enters The WILDS

The WILDS update for 18 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES:

  • DETECTION MODE - When your animal is not focused on anything it can now enter detection mode by pressing the Q key, you will sniff the air for scent particles from any nearby interactable.
  • EXHAUSTION - Running your animal out of stamina will now have movement penalties, all animals including NPC's will be subject to this constraint. Screen will darken to highlight when this effect is active.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • CONTROLS: Pressing Q when not focused now activates the detection mode.
  • VITALS: Temperature vital has been reintroduced.
  • TARGETING: Improvements in the targeting system
  • CAMERAS: A new setting is available called Camera Handling which adjusts how tightly or loosely the camera follows the player
  • CAMERAS: Now longer rotates when going to Map/Roster/Pack menus
  • ENEMY ALERT: Completely rewrote how the alert evaluations work to account for if you're in view of your target, if you are encroaching or retreating etc.

BUG FIXES

  • SNIFFING: Animals were not properly animating their sniffing.
  • SLEEPING: Beds are now properly interactable.
  • DEER: Some users were unable to eat grass.
  • GENERAL: Many many bug fixes.

