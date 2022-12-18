v2022.12.8

Added
- Made the last 4 houses in the middle of Town destructible too. Now the entire Town can actually be destroyed if you are not careful
Changed
- Updated Town map thumbnail
- Maps are now ordered A-Z on the map selection view, however the build is maps are always first
- Changed the console to only keep 100 latest logs in attempt to avoid it stop rendering the text
- Increased mouse scroll speed on Workshop mod overview - no time for slow scrolling
- Changed the "Very Low" Quality setting to disable Volumetric Clouds and Fog, it doesnt look as good, but should perform a little better. Let me know what you experience the ones of you who are playing on "Very Low" Quality setting, do you feel any improvements?
- Made the Rain a bit more visible, before it was very hard to see the rain at all
Fixed
- Fixed the zero/negative scale issue at spawn time - again :)
