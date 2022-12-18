 Skip to content

Fireworks Mania update for 18 December 2022

v2022.12.8

Build 10173246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Made the last 4 houses in the middle of Town destructible too. Now the entire Town can actually be destroyed if you are not careful

Changed

  • Updated Town map thumbnail
  • Maps are now ordered A-Z on the map selection view, however the build is maps are always first
  • Changed the console to only keep 100 latest logs in attempt to avoid it stop rendering the text
  • Increased mouse scroll speed on Workshop mod overview - no time for slow scrolling
  • Changed the "Very Low" Quality setting to disable Volumetric Clouds and Fog, it doesnt look as good, but should perform a little better. Let me know what you experience the ones of you who are playing on "Very Low" Quality setting, do you feel any improvements?
  • Made the Rain a bit more visible, before it was very hard to see the rain at all

Fixed

  • Fixed the zero/negative scale issue at spawn time - again :)

Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@laumania

  • Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

