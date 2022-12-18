 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 18 December 2022

Patch 0.8.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new game achievements
  • Fixed shifting of achievement icons on some screen resolutions
  • Ammo for the Gam-Gun are giving correctly now after a dialogue with the Security chief
  • System for displaying videos has been fixed again: crashes have been fixed, support for loop-video has been added
  • Added the ability to skip the fourth chapter (console command: map skip4)
  • Enemies are now more effective moving to player's character in the "Shopping Center Surroundings" level
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

