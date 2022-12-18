- Added new game achievements
- Fixed shifting of achievement icons on some screen resolutions
- Ammo for the Gam-Gun are giving correctly now after a dialogue with the Security chief
- System for displaying videos has been fixed again: crashes have been fixed, support for loop-video has been added
- Added the ability to skip the fourth chapter (console command: map skip4)
- Enemies are now more effective moving to player's character in the "Shopping Center Surroundings" level
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 18 December 2022
Patch 0.8.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
