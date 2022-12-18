- Several graphics performance related changes.
- Fix: Joystick highlight effect not disabled when other joystick is selected.
- Plus some other small changes.
Breadbox update for 18 December 2022
Update - More graphics performance improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update