Breadbox update for 18 December 2022

Update - More graphics performance improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10173117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several graphics performance related changes.
  • Fix: Joystick highlight effect not disabled when other joystick is selected.
  • Plus some other small changes.

Changed files in this update

Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
