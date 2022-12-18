Dransik 2.0 - Build: 314.91

Finished a few tasks around the chat system and some usability improvements for UI.
Water Castle was redesigned with, a new quest and a new mechanic.
Changes
- Chat window - in-depth configuration of chat windows including creating your own, channel filtering, visibility settings, and player ignore list
- The in-world name and tooltip name font changed
- Redesigned Water Castle/Muknal Dungeon to no longer require a trigger to get into Muknal’s Summoning Pit. You will still need to flip the switch to enter the Water Castle. There is a new quest for the dungeon/Muknal.
- Remove SafeZone from Holiday Island
Issues
- Add Chat User preferences and console window configuration
- Names with numbers in them, not showing properly
- daggers only show "Dagger" in the tooltip instead of +5 Dagger etc
