Pro Wrestling Sim update for 18 December 2022

Update Notes 18 Dec

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Level Playing Field mode as a New Game option, where every promotion starts with the same popularity and money and no network deals
  • Added Amnesia mode as a New Game option, where every promotion starts with no active contracts, and promotions compete to fill their rosters as quick as possible (note - can also be played in conjunction with Level Playing Mode)
  • Added options to set Major Spot settings - Including selecting specific workers, and whether the spot involved setpieces, fire, pyro etc.
  • Allowed injured workers to be at ringside
  • Added Fatigue sorting option
  • Removed Major Stunt option, as it is now part of the Major Spot settings
  • Adjusted streaming and PPV viewership - you will see a big drop in viewership
  • Adjusted push logic a little
  • Fixed bug in A Match is Made beat score
  • Fixed bug where you could negotiate a contract with someone who has already signed a written contract
  • Tweaked hiring logic, so AI will hire bigger stars and focus more on their region's workers
  • Fixed wage display on Edit Workers screen
  • Workers will turn more often in AI controlled promotions

Happy holidays and have a great new year!

