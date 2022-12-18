Update Notes 18 Dec

- Added Level Playing Field mode as a New Game option, where every promotion starts with the same popularity and money and no network deals
- Added Amnesia mode as a New Game option, where every promotion starts with no active contracts, and promotions compete to fill their rosters as quick as possible (note - can also be played in conjunction with Level Playing Mode)
- Added options to set Major Spot settings - Including selecting specific workers, and whether the spot involved setpieces, fire, pyro etc.
- Allowed injured workers to be at ringside
- Added Fatigue sorting option
- Removed Major Stunt option, as it is now part of the Major Spot settings
- Adjusted streaming and PPV viewership - you will see a big drop in viewership
- Adjusted push logic a little
- Fixed bug in A Match is Made beat score
- Fixed bug where you could negotiate a contract with someone who has already signed a written contract
- Tweaked hiring logic, so AI will hire bigger stars and focus more on their region's workers
- Fixed wage display on Edit Workers screen
- Workers will turn more often in AI controlled promotions
Happy holidays and have a great new year!
