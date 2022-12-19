 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Classrooms update for 19 December 2022

0.1.5.65

Share · View all patches · Build 10172922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed discord logo blurry in Main Menu on low quality
  • Fixed duplicate flashlight
  • Decreased number of lights in Bathroom tiles
  • Made light switches glow in the dark when switched down
  • Fixed elevator doesn't close after leaving it
  • Added light switches to various Bathroom tiles

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link