- Fixed discord logo blurry in Main Menu on low quality
- Fixed duplicate flashlight
- Decreased number of lights in Bathroom tiles
- Made light switches glow in the dark when switched down
- Fixed elevator doesn't close after leaving it
- Added light switches to various Bathroom tiles
The Classrooms update for 19 December 2022
0.1.5.65
Patchnotes via Steam Community
