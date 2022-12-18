 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 18 December 2022

1.5.8: Weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 10172906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Pact of Odmund reworked (I hope this one is the one)

  • Odmund starts with thunder strike (wrath is removed)

  • Synergies added with promotion mechanic

  • Items wich add stats to pieces are now retroactive (works for invocation too)

  • Having multiple kings allow the player to continue the game even if the main king dies

  • New spell: frozen hydra

  • Holy fire / Rotten land / Swarm of leaves / blizzard improved

  • Fire hydra costs 2 mana less

  • Toxic elemental: king effect reworked (now uses root)

  • Song of the archdeacon improved

  • New item: ring of queen+ (ring of queen reworked)

  • New item: worm of entropy

  • New item: fish of entropy

  • Stone of entropy improved

  • Fram product reworked (light)

  • Starving fish reworked

  • Fixed: ascension of the destroyed machine (easy & hard)

