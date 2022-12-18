1.5.8: Weekly update

Global
-
Pact of Odmund reworked (I hope this one is the one)
-
Odmund starts with thunder strike (wrath is removed)
-
Synergies added with promotion mechanic
-
Items wich add stats to pieces are now retroactive (works for invocation too)
-
Having multiple kings allow the player to continue the game even if the main king dies
-
New spell: frozen hydra
-
Holy fire / Rotten land / Swarm of leaves / blizzard improved
-
Fire hydra costs 2 mana less
-
Toxic elemental: king effect reworked (now uses root)
-
Song of the archdeacon improved
-
New item: ring of queen+ (ring of queen reworked)
-
New item: worm of entropy
-
New item: fish of entropy
-
Stone of entropy improved
-
Fram product reworked (light)
-
Starving fish reworked
-
Fixed: ascension of the destroyed machine (easy & hard)
Changed files in this update