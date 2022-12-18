- Updated round end panel
- Updated third person animations for Revolver
- Updated weapon parameters
- Addon models (items on players' backs) will now fade correctly
- Zombies are now immune to all damage when spawned
- Updated scoreboard
- Updated t_classic (former t_dusty), t_clues, t_simple, t_tower
- Separate innocents win sound for when round expires
- Fixed target ID (player names when you look at them) not working sometimes
- Game events now use icons instead of text titles
Treason Playtest update for 18 December 2022
Treason Playtest update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
