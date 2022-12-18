 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 18 December 2022

Treason Playtest update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Updated round end panel
  • Updated third person animations for Revolver
  • Updated weapon parameters
  • Addon models (items on players' backs) will now fade correctly
  • Zombies are now immune to all damage when spawned
  • Updated scoreboard
  • Updated t_classic (former t_dusty), t_clues, t_simple, t_tower
  • Separate innocents win sound for when round expires
  • Fixed target ID (player names when you look at them) not working sometimes
  • Game events now use icons instead of text titles

