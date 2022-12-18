 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 18 December 2022

Space Extra is now roguelike! New update.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every armor and weapon you get you'll have to use them immediately to roll a stat from a seed. Don't worry though, because you can only roll higher every time! If you don't use them, they'll vanish when you exit the game.

You can still save your position in the galaxy and all your talents. Your stats from the consumed items are also stored in a save file.

The game has gotten a reskin. Inspired by Yoshitaka Amano, you can now play how he would visualize the game's art.

Highscore Leaderboard is back! Jump in and show your skills.

