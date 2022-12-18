Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10172803 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Good morning!

Today I'm releasing update 0.4.3

Among two 2 skills, and a few new items, this update brings many improvements to the user interface, as well as some big balance changes and bugfixes.

Here are some of the changes:

======

Steam Achievements!

I've added in support for Steam Achievements in this update, and will continue to add more with further updates.

======

2 New Active Skills: Static Charge and Pompeii

Static Charge creates orbs of lightning damage which move around the character damaging enemies.

Pompeii summons a small volcano which periodically shoots Fire projectiles, dealing area damage.

======

5 New Essence Items which give your character more penetration stats.

======

A few new status effects: Charred, Conductive, Exposed

Fire damage has a 10% chance on hit to inflict Charred, reducing enemy attack and cast speed by 20% for 4 seconds

Lightning damage has a 10% chance on hit to inflict Conductive, increasing damage taken by 10% for 4 seconds.

Exposed is a new status effect that lowers resistances by 10% for 4 seconds. Currently available on the Mutation Tree

======

XP is gained on kill now -- no more annoying orb pickups!

The absorb drop is also gone as a result.

======

Fixed map rotation

Map rotation is now fixed, and cycles through the levels.

======

Poison and Bleed damage types are gone -- these are now considered Physical and Toxic damage.

======

Improved visual clarity of Mutation Tree

Better colors, highlights, and indicators of what is clickable.

======

This was a big change, so I'm naturally worried a bit about stability. Hoping it goes well, but I would appreciate bug reports!

Cheers,

zediven