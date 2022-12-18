Patch Notes

Good morning!
Today I'm releasing update 0.4.3
Among two 2 skills, and a few new items, this update brings many improvements to the user interface, as well as some big balance changes and bugfixes.
Here are some of the changes:
======
Steam Achievements!
I've added in support for Steam Achievements in this update, and will continue to add more with further updates.
======
2 New Active Skills: Static Charge and Pompeii
Static Charge creates orbs of lightning damage which move around the character damaging enemies.
Pompeii summons a small volcano which periodically shoots Fire projectiles, dealing area damage.
======
5 New Essence Items which give your character more penetration stats.
======
A few new status effects: Charred, Conductive, Exposed
Fire damage has a 10% chance on hit to inflict Charred, reducing enemy attack and cast speed by 20% for 4 seconds
Lightning damage has a 10% chance on hit to inflict Conductive, increasing damage taken by 10% for 4 seconds.
Exposed is a new status effect that lowers resistances by 10% for 4 seconds. Currently available on the Mutation Tree
======
XP is gained on kill now -- no more annoying orb pickups!
The absorb drop is also gone as a result.
======
Fixed map rotation
Map rotation is now fixed, and cycles through the levels.
======
Poison and Bleed damage types are gone -- these are now considered Physical and Toxic damage.
======
Improved visual clarity of Mutation Tree
Better colors, highlights, and indicators of what is clickable.
======
This was a big change, so I'm naturally worried a bit about stability. Hoping it goes well, but I would appreciate bug reports!
Cheers,
zediven
