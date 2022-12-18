 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 18 December 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS" December 19 Update Log Ver. 1.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the pre-war dynamic painting effect
  2. Increase the enemy danger red line effect
  3. Fix the sixth chapter rescue Duke can not collect the orc Ilfant BUG
  4. Adapt to Steam deck

