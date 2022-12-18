- Increase the pre-war dynamic painting effect
- Increase the enemy danger red line effect
- Fix the sixth chapter rescue Duke can not collect the orc Ilfant BUG
- Adapt to Steam deck
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 18 December 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS" December 19 Update Log Ver. 1.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update