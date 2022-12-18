Fixed an error introduced in the library scene when inviting Tabitha to the ghost hunt in episode 3.
Updated credits to be up-to-date on listing patron alpha testers.
Scarlet Hollow update for 18 December 2022
12/18 hotfix
Fixed an error introduced in the library scene when inviting Tabitha to the ghost hunt in episode 3.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update