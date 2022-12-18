 Skip to content

Scarlet Hollow update for 18 December 2022

12/18 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10172685

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error introduced in the library scene when inviting Tabitha to the ghost hunt in episode 3.
Updated credits to be up-to-date on listing patron alpha testers.

Episode 3 4/8 Patch Depot 1609233
