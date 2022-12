This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bugfixes:

Fixed axolotls not moving

Decaffeinated critters, so the ones that should stop once in a while now do stop once in a while

Fixed a rare sound related bug

Changes:

Fish size is now seeded.

Made the final boss fishes harder to catch.

Made the final boss fishes to have a 10% of being king sized compared to the 1% of other fishes.