- added new ships, buildings, structures
- added new tools: game camera follower, copy/paste, balloon, set Daytime (set darkness)
- added a multi select menu
- added dynamic lightning
- increased water limits
- added 2 new bombs
- added new building materials
- added new decoration (normal objects)
- improved undo system
- improved polygon line terrain
- improved fast selection menu
Water Physics Simulation update for 18 December 2022
v1.3.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Water Physics Simulation Content Depot 1692621
