Water Physics Simulation update for 18 December 2022

v1.3.26

Share · View all patches · Build 10172588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new ships, buildings, structures
  • added new tools: game camera follower, copy/paste, balloon, set Daytime (set darkness)
  • added a multi select menu
  • added dynamic lightning
  • increased water limits
  • added 2 new bombs
  • added new building materials
  • added new decoration (normal objects)
  • improved undo system
  • improved polygon line terrain
  • improved fast selection menu

