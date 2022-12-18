RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.017

Improvements
- Infected Guard enemies now have red laser aim beams so that you can see them coming.
- Infected Guard enemies will no longer instantly aim onto the player character's position. There is now a smoothed aiming update toward the targeted player character.
- Environmental heat damage and cold damage (extreme temperatures) will ignore your character's shield.
- The Thermal Regulator item is now back in the game, renamed to Suit Cooler. It can be purchased at any shop.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the character could walk out of bounds over steep terrain.
- Fixed Shift targeting consistency when aiming off a cliff or drop - it will now always allow you to Shift in such a case.
- Fixed a Shift targeting issue where it was not possible to Shift onto a nearby ledge or floor that is slightly elevated in relation to the character's position.
- Elite Sentries will now trigger proxy mines even when their shields are active.
- Now showing game mode name correctly in the pause menu.
Changed files in this update