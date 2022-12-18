 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 18 December 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.017

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Infected Guard enemies now have red laser aim beams so that you can see them coming.
  • Infected Guard enemies will no longer instantly aim onto the player character's position. There is now a smoothed aiming update toward the targeted player character.
  • Environmental heat damage and cold damage (extreme temperatures) will ignore your character's shield.
  • The Thermal Regulator item is now back in the game, renamed to Suit Cooler. It can be purchased at any shop.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the character could walk out of bounds over steep terrain.
  • Fixed Shift targeting consistency when aiming off a cliff or drop - it will now always allow you to Shift in such a case.
  • Fixed a Shift targeting issue where it was not possible to Shift onto a nearby ledge or floor that is slightly elevated in relation to the character's position.
  • Elite Sentries will now trigger proxy mines even when their shields are active.
  • Now showing game mode name correctly in the pause menu.

