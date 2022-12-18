 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 18 December 2022

Update - Version 0.74.0 (Beta Playtest)

Update - Version 0.74.0 (Beta Playtest)
Last edited by Wendy

Content

  • Reworked the map, adding volumetric fog and lighting.
  • Added multiple ambient sounds and more details to the map.
  • Alien can now hear the player.
  • Alien can hear doors opening/closing.
  • Alien has now a chance to cause noises that the player can hear.
  • Improved syncing of alien animation and movement speed.
  • Improved 'Hide' behaviour: Alien will now crouch at a hidden spot in a room, and watch out for the player.
  • Balancing: Alien has now less traits at the same time (1 to 3).
  • Reworked lamp and lightswitch system to be more stable.

Fixes

  • Alien is now much less likely to run through a door that is just closing.
  • Alien now falling to the ground when tranquilized.
  • Fixed multiple locations where players could get stuck.
  • Fixed multiple visual bugs and missing colliders.
  • Fix: HUD modes could sometimes not be deactivated.
  • Fix: Alien animations sometimes stopped after the alien entered a vent.
  • Fix: Improved Audio Occlusion of objects that are in another room.
  • Fixed multiple holes in walls.
  • Fix: Chat now only shows last 5 messages, and messages are cleared after XX seconds.
  • Fixed multiple holes in the ground through which the alien could fall.
  • Fix: All players now get mission rewards, not only the Host.
  • Fixed AI problem, when alien was stuck in a room.
  • Fix: Battery would sometimes not stop draining, after turning off all consumers.

