Update - Version 0.74.0 (Beta Playtest)

Content
- Reworked the map, adding volumetric fog and lighting.
- Added multiple ambient sounds and more details to the map.
- Reworked the map, adding volumetric fog and lighting.
- Added multiple ambient sounds and more details to the map.
- Alien can now hear the player.
- Alien can hear doors opening/closing.
- Alien has now a chance to cause noises that the player can hear.
- Improved syncing of alien animation and movement speed.
- Improved 'Hide' behaviour: Alien will now crouch at a hidden spot in a room, and watch out for the player.
- Balancing: Alien has now less traits at the same time (1 to 3).
- Reworked lamp and lightswitch system to be more stable.
Fixes
- Alien is now much less likely to run through a door that is just closing.
- Alien now falling to the ground when tranquilized.
- Fixed multiple locations where players could get stuck.
- Fixed multiple visual bugs and missing colliders.
- Fix: HUD modes could sometimes not be deactivated.
- Fix: Alien animations sometimes stopped after the alien entered a vent.
- Fix: Improved Audio Occlusion of objects that are in another room.
- Fixed multiple holes in walls.
- Fix: Chat now only shows last 5 messages, and messages are cleared after XX seconds.
- Fixed multiple holes in the ground through which the alien could fall.
- Fix: All players now get mission rewards, not only the Host.
- Fixed AI problem, when alien was stuck in a room.
- Fix: Battery would sometimes not stop draining, after turning off all consumers.
Changed files in this update