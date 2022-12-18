Fixed a bug where the game freezes when going out to the square again after choosing the wrong answer during an event in the square with Siegfried.
Lullaby days update for 18 December 2022
v 1.2.3 3 Bug fix during Siegfried route
Patchnotes via Steam Community
