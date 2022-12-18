 Skip to content

Lullaby days update for 18 December 2022

v 1.2.3 3 Bug fix during Siegfried route

Build 10172495

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the game freezes when going out to the square again after choosing the wrong answer during an event in the square with Siegfried.

Changed files in this update

