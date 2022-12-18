[PUBLIC] FarmD v1.4.0

CHANGELOG: (since v1.3.0 public)
[desktop/vr]
ADDED
- You can now control the scale of both characters, within a range of 10% to 200%. This is controlled in the Character Menu, on the Other tab. Note that many activities may not function correctly if a character's scale is outside of a certain range from the default - for example, using an interactable object if a character is too large, or sex positions if the relative sizes of the characters is too great. Overall, this feature is a bit of a novelty and may be a bit buggy, and will be expanded on in the future for more involved sizeplay-focused interactions.
- Added handling for incidental audio in a number of ways. Most objects make noise when colliding with things, characters' footsteps now play appropriate audio based on what they're walking on, your hands can make stroking and slapping sounds when touching skin, and fluids emit sound when splashing on a surface.
- Added support for a watersports kink, which can be enabled in the Preferences and toggled for either character with the action menus.
- Added support for cum inflation for feral characters, and added inflation blendshapes to both built-in feral species.
- Added support for cum-through for feral characters.
- You can now adjust the cock size of the Drake and Gryphon species. Increasing the size and doing any oral play will result in clipping issues.
- Added femcum/squirting during orgasm for characters with pussies. This also functions similarly to precum (leaking when aroused) if precum is enabled.
- Added color customization for fluids, in a new tab in the Character Menu.
- Added an option to invert stroker movement direction, for people with toys that function that way.
- Added a Performance option to enable/disable all vegetation, including trees.
- Added some volumetric lighting in the stable during the daytime. This can be disabled in the Video options.
- Added support for Ambient Occlusion post-processing in the Video options.
- Added some loading spinners to some things that could take time to load, like characters and scene transitions.
- Added normal maps for the built-in anthro models so they wouldn't be so smooth and plain.
- Characters' names are now shown on their respective arousal/anticipation meters.
CHANGED
- The world has been divided into separate scenes instead of being one continuous area (currently, just the Stable and Outdoors, with the Farmhouse coming in the future). This allows for better performance and per-scene lighting setup. Interact with the stable doors in desktop mode, or grab the door handles in VR mode, to transition in or out of the building. Due to this change, the position of characters for saved games made before this version has been reset to a default position outside the stable.
- Most animations in the game have been updated or polished. Many didn't change too much overall, but were tweaked a bit for more fluid or lifelike motion, and to clean up glitchy movements or transitions.
- Extensive code refactoring for the startup sequence, player actions and partner commands, and sex positions and pose transition handling. Should fix some edge-case bugs and make things a little more robust.
- Changed a number of settings for file compression and shader variants to reduce build size and RAM usage, and significantly reduce VRAM usage. This should also help prevent some reported issues of getting stuck on a black screen when launching the game, and improve load times.
- Improvements to physics settings for chains of joints, like cocks and tails, for better behaviour and stability in most situations. If you had previously made a character in the importer that had either of these, re-run the "Set Up Joints" buttons in their respective modules to apply the new settings.
- Changed some handling for the rigidbody attachments to characters for the cock, balls, and tails, so these body parts now react properly to the character's movements instead of being stiff and non-physical.
- Loading of characters and their texture files is now asynchronous, so the game will no longer freeze/stutter during this.
- The character actions for "Allow/Prevent Orgasms" and "Watersports" are now available at all times, instead of being sporadically available based on the current action or pose.
- The "Medium" thrusting speed option has been replaced by a "Hard" option, in all positions except belly riding since the speed options there control your partner's walking speed instead. In addition, the Slow/Hard/Fast actions now trigger separate sets of thrusting animations, instead of changing the animation speed of a shared, randomly changing set.
- The thrusting speed options are now available during the doggystyle position's Pinned pose.
- The "look-at" rig for the partner has been changed, which affects the way their neck, head, and eyes track targets. Your partner can now focus their attention on points of interest instead of always staring blankly ahead, when you're not nearby. Currently these points have only been set up inside the stable.
- Adjusted settings for all built-in characters' Dynamic Bones (player's breasts and partner's ears) so they should give nicer results when characters are in motion, and also behave consistently regardless of the framerate.
- Characters now blink at random, instead of at perfectly regular intervals in sync with the idle animation.
- The asset used for belly bulges does not seem to work properly on meshes with a non-standard scale, so it has been disabled when the player is at a scale other than 1.
- Adjusted spawning rules for vegetation, so it has a tendency to be more clustered and varied instead of an even distribution.
- Texture and shading updates to the terrain, to fix stretching issues on vertical areas and some other visual improvements.
- Visual improvements for the waterfall at the grotto.
- Some changes to lighting and shadows, and bloom settings.
- Bumped up the shadow rendering distance slightly for nicer visuals.
- Adjusted settings for occlusion culling, for slightly better performance particularly when inside the stable.
- Reduced the screen fade time when fast-travelling or changing between scenes.
- Adjusted the sun strength, particularly during morning and evening, to prevent some odd lighting when the sun is behind the mountains.
- Several of the sound effects have been replaced or supplemented with additional sounds.
- A number of backend changes to the Vibrator handling for server connections that should make things more robust in detecting devices and handling a disconnect/reconnect. Also, the "Scan" button on the Vibrators page has been removed as scanning now occurs automatically while connected to the Intiface server.
- You can now exit the Character Menu and return to play by pressing the menu button or escape key, which functions similarly to clicking the Play button in the corner.
- Changed some compression settings on characters' texture maps that were causing artifacts in some areas.
- Toned down the cock twitching strength during orgasms to be more subtle.
- Some adjustments to cock physics strength based on arousal, for a smoother transition to fully erect.
- Adjusted a few icons on action buttons for consistency.
- Changed the fallback font used for Cyrillic text to look a bit nicer.
- The help wording pop-ups now close if you click anywhere, instead of needing to click on the help icon again.
- The third-party asset credits list is now a paginated container, since it was getting kind of long.
FIXED
- Fixed an issue where some sex-position animation triggers would fail to get reset in some scenarios, causing various animation issues like the partner glitching around in the partner-on-top riding position, or the player resetting their pose during the throat-swabbing position.
- Fixed animation issues with the partner-on-top Riding and Facesitting positions that could cause your partner's cock to clip into their body.
- Fixed an animation issue with the player's legs while riding the saddle, for digitigrade player species.
- Fixed a bug where the "Base Idle Animation" expression layer for anthro characters was not being played correctly.
- Adjusted some IK solver settings on the partner to prevent some jittering issues with the neck and head.
- Fixed a bug where the partner's head/neck would lag behind or be looking in an odd direction immediately after fast-travelling or loading a save file.
- Fixed an issue where characters with long tails could sometimes get them stuck in the ground while in the stable.
- Fixed some physics issues that could occur with your partner's cock, when changing their species while their cock is unsheathed.
- Fixed an issue where custom characters' tails could be rotated incorrectly during animations, depending on the orientation of their rig's hip bones.
- Fixed a bug where the saddle was invisible for the Drake's "Lithe" body type.
- Fixed a bug with custom colorsets on the Gryphon, where the "Body Tint" layer was using the wrong texture and causing incorrect results. If you had made a custom colorset for the Gryphon since v1.2.1, enter colorset edit mode and Save Changes to fix your baked texture map.
- Fixed an issue where limb offsets on imported characters were not correctly accounting for the character model's scale.
- Fixed an issue where characters' cocks were incorrectly being pushed by fluid particles.
- Fixed some inverted normals on some of the teeth on the leopard and kobold models.
- Fixed a bug with partner precum not spawning correctly.
- Characters' cocks now ignore collisions with their own penetrables (except for mouth) to prevent some occasional issues where physics glitches could cause them to intersect and trigger arousal or sound cues.
- Fixed an error when loading an anthro character that didn't have the optional Toe bones assigned.
- Fixed a bug where some Options fields would not be assigned the correct values on startup in some scenarios.
- Fixed a bug where a blank page could be generated in the supporter credits, if there were exactly enough supporters to fill the previous page.
- Fixed an error that could pop up when changing partner species.
- Adjusted some vegetation area masks to prevent plants from spawning in the stream.
- Fixed one of the hanging lanterns in the stable which was incorrectly casting dynamic shadows.
- Fixed an issue where loading a character with a dynamic bone that is disabled for its body type (such as the male versions of the built-in characters, with breasts disabled) was causing the dynamic bones to be stuck in odd positions.
- Fixed a bug where a character's ball size was always being set equal to their saved cock size when loading a game.
- Fixed an issue where wetness painters in characters' holes were sometimes painting in the wrong places.
- Fixed some incorrect behaviour with the stroker depth range when testing in the device configuration window.
- Fixed some scenarios when penetration starts, where the penetration trigger for the neighboring hole could get touched by the cock before the correct one was touched, and cause some incorrect results.
- Fixed a bug where the player's mouth could get stuck open, and sound effect triggers could continue to play, in some scenarios after the partner's cock had collided with it.
- Fixed a display error with the Anticipation meter that could happen if the anticipation level changed quickly, such as during orgasm.
- Fixed a display bug with the Vibrators panel where the toggle button for devices would always read "Off" when first connecting, even for devices that were currently on.
- Fixed a bug when changing the body part assigned to vibrators was not updating correctly, and the previous body part selection would continue to be triggered. Similarly, configuring a toy for the first time would sometimes fail to be assigned to a body part.
- Fixed some errors that could occur if an anthro character had less than 5 fingers.
- Fixed a bug where the partner's mouth penetrable would not trigger properly when they were sucking your dick in some scenarios, preventing things like wetness painting and vibration/stroking from activating.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Scaling characters down to the minimum can result in some jittery visuals and z-fighting.
- Fluid particles do not scale with characters, so they can look odd when characters are very small. This will be addressed in a future build along with other fluid updates.
- The lips on the Drake partner species can jitter when the character's head is in motion.
[desktop]
ADDED
- Added a Video option for Dynamic Depth-of-Field. Note that this uses raycasting with colliders, so if you are using a custom character that doesn't have colliders set up, it will not trigger the focus pull when you're looking at them.
- Added a new "Sun Shafts" visual effect, similar to the volumetric lighting but visible everywhere if you look up at the sun while it's partially blocked by an object. Unfortunately it doesn't work well in VR so this is a Desktop-only setting, and can be toggled in the Video menu.
CHANGED
- Updated the project to use Unity's newer Input System. Input events from devices other than mouse and keyboard are now ignored, so extraneous gamepads or flight sticks being plugged in while playing should no longer cause input problems. However, any custom Hotkey bindings made before this build could not be migrated over and have been reset to the defaults.
- Changed the player's walking locomotion handling. Instead of immediately transitioning from a walk to a jog over time, the player will now move at a walking speed for a short time, then speed up to a jogging speed, then speed up to full run. You can still use the Sprint key (default: left shift) to immediately reach the running speed. The maximum movement speed has also been increased to match the new running animation.
- Changed how the "Autorun" hotkey works. This will now lock the current movement speed and direction in, rather than simulating a W-key hold.
- The "Headpats" position's actions have been split into separate head and hand actions for petting/mawplay, for consistency with similar positions.
- The actions with your partner's sheath and balls when in the Servicing positions now only appear if your partner has those parts.
- Fixed a bug where your partner's cock would fail to become erect in some sex positions, if it was sheathed when entering that position.
- Fixed an animation error for the player when using the player-on-top Missionary position in the Grotto.
FIXED
- With the reworking of sex pose / transition handling, various animation issues and softlocks during sex positions should no longer be happening.
- Fixed a bug that could occur when quickly changing head and hand actions in the Servicing poses, where the player's hands could end up stuck to the partner.
- Fixed an issue with the third-person camera collision that could cause jittering if the camera collided right at the edge of an object.
- Fixed a softlock that could occur if pressing the "Exit Pose" button during the animation transition when exiting the Doggystyle sex position.
- The pop-up context menu in the Inventory window no longer stays open if the inventory is closed using the hotkey.
- Fixed an occasional error that could pop up when walking near items that can be picked up.
- Fixed a bug where doing the belly-riding position followed by the servicing position would cause the incorrect head and hand actions to appear.
- Fixed some animation issues with the player during penetration and transitions for the servicing rear standing, player-on-top missionary, and player-on-top riding positions.
- Fixed an error that could occur if fast-travelling during the exit transition animation for some interactables.
- Fixed an error that could pop up when clicking and dragging on an empty inventory space.
[vr]
ADDED
- You can now access your partner's inventory in VR mode, by selecting the "Trade" partner action to spawn their inventory grid in front of them. This grid functions similarly to your backpack.
- You can now add items to your inventory by holding them over your shoulder and releasing them, while you're wearing your backpack. There is a haptic feedback to let you know when the item is in the trigger zone for this.
- Added a "pivot mode" for the VR camera prop. You can switch to this mode by detaching the sphere from the bottom of the camera handle, and then control the camera's rotation and distance around the pivot point by using the controls on the handle like normal (while holding it, open the radial menu for the object by holding the A/B/touchpad on the hand you're holding it with). You can also change the pivot point from the sphere to either character's face by opening the radial menu while holding the sphere.
- Added a new player action for the Standing playstyle when in posed positions: "Rotate World In Pose". This will toggle between no change in your perspective when posed, the way the Roomscale playstyle previously was, and being rotated to a horizontal position for relevant poses and sex positions, the way the Standing playstyle previously did by default.
- Restored handling for the player model automatically going into a kneeling pose when you physically crouch.
CHANGED
- Updated the version of the HurricaneVR plugin, which controls hand grabbing and the force-pull / gravity-glove effect. Among a few minor changes, this seems to have improved physics stability when grabbing objects, particularly when taking equipment items out of the backpack or when unequipping them from your partner.
- Adjusted a number of settings for the cock grab constraint for better results when grabbing and stroking. There are now distinct "normal" and "reversed" hand poses that snap to the shaft instead of the hand just floating around near it.
- Handling for dildos entering holes has been reworked, so they should stay aligned more easily and can be thrust in and out more smoothly. Also, the knotted dildo's shape was adjusted slightly to make it less curved.
- Entering a posed position such as sitting on the crate will now always center you in the target position based on your headset's orientation when the transition spinner is filled, so you don't need to always reorient yourself afterwards.
- The "Calibrate Sitting Height" player action has been removed, and replaced with a "Re-Center" action which will reorient your position and rotation when in a pose so you're centered in the target position. This action is also available during sex positions in these poses, and while riding the saddle or belly rig, which was not the case with the previous action.
- The "Hip Thrust" player action is now a simple toggle, rather than being a "selectable" action that was de-selected by picking the "Hand" player action. Consequently, the "Hand" player action has been removed.
- Some toggleable character actions in the radial menu now show a circle indicator around them when active, to indicate their current state.
- The handling for automatically reversing your player's direction when in certain poses (player-on-top riding, sleeping) based on your look direction has been removed since it was always a bit flaky. There is now a "Turn Around" player action available in these poses so you can access those reversed positions on command.
- The shortcut for toggling kneeling is now to press down on the right thumbstick or touchpad, instead of a short press on the right-hand A/X/touchpad click, to prevent conflicts with the character action menu on that button. Also, the binding for this was renamed from QuickPose to Kneel.
- The trigger for re-equipping the backpack on your back is now a bit larger, and has a haptic feedback when the backpack enters it so you can more easily tell when it will be snapped to your back if you release it.
- Hovering the cursor over fast-travel points on the world map now highlights their icon and text, for consistency with desktop mode.
- The menu tablet and camera props no longer collide with characters or the environment.
- The target area for hip tracker setup in the calibration room now resembles hips instead of being a vague capsule shape, for consistency with the feet.
- Radial menus now open instantly on button press, instead of needing to hold it down for a second.
- Radial menus now use an "Overlay" material for rendering, so they appear in front of all objects instead of being obscured by them.
- Radial menus now follow the position of your actual controller instead of your character's hand, so they are no longer affected by hand collisions.
- The menu tablet is now attached to your play area instead of being left floating in space, to help with character scaling handling and to make it easier to use while moving or riding your partner.
FIXED
- Refactoring to the posed position handling, such as sitting on the crate, which should fix some issues related to the sitting height being incorrect or causing the player to be positioned oddly when changing to a sex position.
- Re-enabled some invisible colliders for the player's head in VR mode that were incorrectly disabled at some point, and made cock interactions more difficult. Your head now also interacts with partners' holes when rimming.
- Fixed a bug when using the Teleport locomotion mode that could cause your character to end up floating in the air, or far below the map, particularly after fast-travelling.
- Fixed a bug where the player's automatic hand animations were not working if that hand's controller was being used as a body tracker instead.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with your partner's balls could sometimes cause the arousal effect to get stuck on, causing their arousal to increase on its own.
- Fixed a bug where changing species while waist tracking was enabled would cause the waist tracking to not work with the new species until it was re-calibrated.
- Fixed some issues with the player's knees bending oddly in animations when foot tracking is enabled.
- Fixed a bug where sprinting with waist-tracking enabled and using the waist as the walking direction would cause the player to spin or move erratically.
- Fixed a handful of cases where the player's hips would lag behind their body or move in odd directions, such as when fast-travelling, teleporting, or changing character species.
- Fixed an issue where your player's hands would lag behind you while running.
- The mirror no longer lags behind your character's position, which was causing some unwanted behaviour when running with it active.
- Fixed physics issues with your partner's head colliding with the world in some poses.
- Fixed some UI jittering issues that could occur when dragging a scrollbar.
- Fixed the orientation of the right-hand radial menu for object configuration, such as the camera prop, to match that of the left hand.
- Fixed a bug where the Drake's horns were not properly colliding with the player's hands.
- Fixed a bug where the character collider capsule when riding on your partner's back was incorrectly changing based on the player's position in the play area.
- Fixed a rendering issue with the menu tablet in some scenarios that was causing UI elements to sometimes render in front of and sometimes behind the glass.
- Fixed the size/position of the color picker in Colorset Edit mode so it is no longer escaping the bounds of the menu tablet.
- Fixed some missing materials with the teleport arc and destination reticle.
- Fixed a missing localization error in the placeholder text for the VR keyboard input field.
- Fixed some rendering issues on the sphere nodes in the radial menus.
REMOVED
- The "Roomscale" playstyle mode has been removed, as the only difference between this and the "Standing" playstyle was that it didn't rotate the world when in a horizontal pose, and there is now a radial action to control this instead.
- The "Sitting Surface Calibration" and the Stationary/Movable sitting surface type options have been removed, since the sitting orientation is now always set when entering a seated pose or whenever you use the "Re-Center" action.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Grabbing a cock when scaled very small can result in erratic behaviour.
NOTES
- Due to some changes to the player's hip rig for the new animations, any saved waist trackers may need to be re-calibrated.
[importer]
ADDED
- Added a new Automatic workflow option for easily setting up your character's limbs, and the finger bones and open/closed hand poses. This mode makes use of the Unity Avatar system for anthro characters, so they will need to have set up a Humanoid avatar in the mesh import inspector window. Using this workflow, the "limb offset" fields are no longer required for any characters, and anthro characters can pull in almost all bones from the Avatar setup screen instead of needing to assign them manually. It is recommended to use this workflow for all characters over the previous manual setup.
- Added a new Touch Target type for Anthro characters (Front Of Thighs). This is used in some positions like sitting on the crate, riding on the saddle, etc where the player has their hands resting on their thighs. Use the Generate Touch Targets button in the module to create them, and then configure the objects' orientations.
- Added a new emote Expression, Blink. This emote plays at random, and is layered above the base idle animation but below all other animations - so that way the "Sleeping" loop can override it to prevent blinks from playing then, for example.
- Added flags in the Customizable mode for the Materials and Textures module for indicating default selections for patterns and colorsets, which will be selected when picking that character's species or pattern in the Character Menu.
- Added an optional field in the Cock module for "Cock Scale Root". This is useful if your character's cock has a parent bone like a sheath that should scale with the cock size but should not be considered the cock base for other purposes like assigning physics joints.
- Added a utility script to SharedResources called FixJointOnEnable. You can attach this to rigidbodies with ConfigurableJoint components that you've added to the character, to fix some physics issues that can occur when loading the character in certain positions. This is not needed for the "built-in" rigidbody/joint setups like cocks, balls, and tails, since these are handled automatically when loading in the game.
- Added some validation for a number of hidden objects that are added when pressing the "Set Up X" buttons in certain modules.
- Added some additional tooltips to a number of fields on the Character Importer component.
- Added an example scene for a Feral character. The existing Anthro example scene was also updated to use some of the new features.
CHANGED
- The initial setup window (which appears when opening a new scene, or by going to the FarmD->Character Importer Setup menu option) now has some fields you can fill out for species name, body orientation, and character model, and a button that instantiates a Character Importer prefab for you.
- Changed how some character texture information is saved in a character file, when the Customizable mode is used in the Materials and Textures module. If your character uses this mode, you will need to rebuild the character file.
- Some handling for stripping guide meshes and similar helper objects from characters was moved from the game-side to the importer-side. You will want to rebuild your characters with the latest version of the importer in order to strip these guide objects, or they will appear in-game.
- Due to simplifying some in-game handling of the unsheathing animation, characters with sheathed cocks no longer need to have them in a sheathed state in the Base Idle Animation or other loops - instead, the Unsheath animation will be held at its first frame to keep the character's cock sheathed.
- The Penetrable prefab has been updated to remove the inner colliders, since this is now handled automatically in-game. You may want to re-export your characters with the latest version to make using dildos and fisting easier. Additionally, the "up" direction for penetrables is now determined automatically on import to the game, and the canvas/text for this has been removed from the importer.
- The IgnoreColliders component that is added to the Tail Base when you click "Set Up Tail Joints" now ignores the entire character importer object instead of only itself and its children, to prevent issues with tail collisions with other colliders in the character. If you had previously set up tail joints, you can either delete the IgnoreColliders component and run the setup again, or drag the CharacterImporter object and overwrite the object in its GameObjectsToIgnore list.
- The Left Toes and Right Toes fields are no longer shown for Feral characters since they are unused. Additionally, these fields are now properly validated as a required field for Digitigrade Anthro characters.
FIXED
- Fixed a bug where files could fail to be included in the character bundle if there was a URL-escapable character in the file path, such as a space.
- Fixed an issue where some changes could fail to be saved to the scene properly because they didn't mark the scene as dirty, such as the buttons for generating touch targets or fingertip colliders.
- Fixed some errors that could occur when working with the Hand / Finger Module for anthro characters with less than 5 fingers.
REMOVED
- The "PointAtLate" script that was added to your character's eye bones, if they were referenced in the Limb Setup module, has been removed. The eye pointing handling is now automated on the game-side, and assumes your character's eyes are pointing straight forward when the character file is built. You will have some (Missing Script) components on your character's eyes, which should be removed and the character file rebuilt to avoid warnings popping up or other undesired behaviour. Similarly, the EyeTestTarget prefab object has been removed from the importer since it is no longer needed.
NOTES
- The default physics joint settings for characters' tails and balls have been updated. You may want to re-run the "Set Up (x) Joints" for the respective body parts on your own characters, for consistent behaviour with built-in models.
Importer: https://www.dropbox.com/s/din2dat44weqw51/FarmDCharacterImporter-1-4-0.unitypackage?dl=0
Changed files in this update