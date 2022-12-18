Patch update 1.0.5

Bugfixes and minor changes.
Light spoilers below!
Bugfixes
- In chapter 14, on Cyril's route, fixed an error message that would appear if picked the option to grab their hand
- In chapter 16, fixed a minor misspelling
- In chapter 20, talking with Cyril could have an option display “$mccyril” instead of what you chose to call them
- In the epilogue, on Will's route, fixed an error that caused the wrong text to appear in case Nathaniel's offer was turned down
Minor changes
- In chapter 16, on Will's romantic route, lowered the affection threshold for the scene to proceed (65 vs 70)
- In chapter 20, made it clearer that turning down either Will or Cyril (if romanced) from accompanying the main character back to their quarters would signify a lack of interest and end the romance