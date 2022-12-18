 Skip to content

Arcadie: Second-Born update for 18 December 2022

Patch update 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and minor changes.
Light spoilers below!

Bugfixes

  • In chapter 14, on Cyril's route, fixed an error message that would appear if picked the option to grab their hand
  • In chapter 16, fixed a minor misspelling
  • In chapter 20, talking with Cyril could have an option display “$mccyril” instead of what you chose to call them
  • In the epilogue, on Will's route, fixed an error that caused the wrong text to appear in case Nathaniel's offer was turned down

Minor changes

  • In chapter 16, on Will's romantic route, lowered the affection threshold for the scene to proceed (65 vs 70)
  • In chapter 20, made it clearer that turning down either Will or Cyril (if romanced) from accompanying the main character back to their quarters would signify a lack of interest and end the romance
