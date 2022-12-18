 Skip to content

Motordoom Playtest update for 18 December 2022

Motördoom Alpha Demo Patch 02

  • Health pickups now heal for 20% of your max health
  • Health pickups drop chances are different for each enemy now
  • Fixed Combo Tutorial typo (it said do 5 instead of 3 tricks in a combo)
  • Wheel Enemies do less damage now
  • Renamed "Shotgun" upgrade to "More Damage" which makes more sense for now
  • Keyboard Mapping: W to accelerate, Q or CTRL for grabs, F or Shift for flips, E for grinds
  • Less speed decrease when not accelerating (longer roll out time)

