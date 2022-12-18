- Now ally corpse not disappear after battle.
- Skill Charge attack's cooling time is increased from 1 to 3.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Armor warrior's conviction's reincarnation does not works.
Crawl Tactics update for 18 December 2022
v1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
