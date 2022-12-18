Minor tweaks and changes

Changed the way Deadzone works on the control bindings so that separates X & Y axis properly.

Changed the way Sensitivity works so that it also works on separate axis.

Sensitivity also works slightly differently. Instead of it limiting the overall amount of input it now changes the amount of movement required. A low sensitivity (less than 1) will give you more control over small movement changes while a high sensitivity (greater than 1) will do the opposite.

Waypoints should no longer sometimes become un-draggable.

Waypoints can now be altered mid-mission.

Nav waypoints on the HUD will now snap to the terrain height rather than float in the air.