BUG FIXES:
.trigger Player zone was broken (regression)
.Player control Move duration and Disable smart bombs values were not saved
.Player control properties were not reset when going back to the editor
.camera shake was not properly reset when the level restarts
SHMUP Creator update for 18 December 2022
Hotfix: V1.3.1
BUG FIXES:
