SHMUP Creator update for 18 December 2022

Hotfix: V1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10172303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:
.trigger Player zone was broken (regression)
.Player control Move duration and Disable smart bombs values were not saved
.Player control properties were not reset when going back to the editor
.camera shake was not properly reset when the level restarts

