 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmos update for 18 December 2022

Cosmos Patch 2.2.0 - The Singularity

Share · View all patches · Build 10172236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Singularity...

New Additions / Changes / Adjustments

  • Reworked the Co-Pilot menu to match the overall theme
  • Adjusted the Satellite cameras and FOV of said cameras
  • Added additional developer text In the developers menu showing the cosmic echo max hp, current attack and its damage modifier along with additional index references
  • Removed Cloud rifts
  • Replaced Odins Star Artifact with the Backup Plan Artifact
  • Updated Overcharge, Health And Ether progress bars to match the New Boss Health Progress bars
  • Updated ALL Cosmic Echo attack states, Animations and Sound effects
  • Sound from Cosmic echos is using spatializition audio
  • Updated the Sound effects for the Cosmic Rift using spatialization audio
  • Replaced ALL Co-Pilot sprites with 3D renditions using a custom 3D render in the Co-Pilot menu
  • Completely reworked the final cosmic echo (now called the Singularity) the keeper of the Cosmic Rift, harnessing all new abilities!
  • Opening rifts now require an interaction, this is to prevent players for accidentally triggering the rift when flying around picking up items
  • Optimised the sprites/textures/Meshes to save around 150MB of HDD space

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Issues with the Images for rifts not showing up when hovering rifts
  • Fixed Text wording error with the faster chambering augment
  • Adjusted Augment "Faster Chambering" was 100% bonus attack speed >> 50" bonus attack speed.
  • Fixed multiple collision issues with boss hit collisions, player extended collisions and boss projectiles that was causing unfair disadvantages

Changed files in this update

Abyss Content Depot 1209571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link