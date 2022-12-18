Cosmos Patch 2.2.0 - The Singularity

The Singularity...
New Additions / Changes / Adjustments
- Reworked the Co-Pilot menu to match the overall theme
- Adjusted the Satellite cameras and FOV of said cameras
- Added additional developer text In the developers menu showing the cosmic echo max hp, current attack and its damage modifier along with additional index references
- Removed Cloud rifts
- Replaced Odins Star Artifact with the Backup Plan Artifact
- Updated Overcharge, Health And Ether progress bars to match the New Boss Health Progress bars
- Updated ALL Cosmic Echo attack states, Animations and Sound effects
- Sound from Cosmic echos is using spatializition audio
- Updated the Sound effects for the Cosmic Rift using spatialization audio
- Replaced ALL Co-Pilot sprites with 3D renditions using a custom 3D render in the Co-Pilot menu
- Completely reworked the final cosmic echo (now called the Singularity) the keeper of the Cosmic Rift, harnessing all new abilities!
- Opening rifts now require an interaction, this is to prevent players for accidentally triggering the rift when flying around picking up items
- Optimised the sprites/textures/Meshes to save around 150MB of HDD space
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Issues with the Images for rifts not showing up when hovering rifts
- Fixed Text wording error with the faster chambering augment
- Adjusted Augment "Faster Chambering" was 100% bonus attack speed >> 50" bonus attack speed.
- Fixed multiple collision issues with boss hit collisions, player extended collisions and boss projectiles that was causing unfair disadvantages
Changed files in this update