Ship Simulator Realistic update for 18 December 2022

Update 0.8.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10172184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Update

  • Update Ocean System
  • Performance Improvement
  • Drydock fixes - lower position upper position limit - panel design
  • 2 New Ships (Tug - Smaller boat)
  • New Terrain Textures
  • Increased camera FOV max
  • Increased Camera Speed default - max
  • Many Improvements - Bug Fixes
  • Horizon materials improvements

MP changes

  • Bug Fixing - Improvements
  • New Redesign MP Create - Join Room , The room contains info of the map and opens the selected room spawn points

Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important , tester role openings.
Everyone is welcome to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

