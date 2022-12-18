Update 0.8.7.1
General Update
- Update Ocean System
- Performance Improvement
- Drydock fixes - lower position upper position limit - panel design
- 2 New Ships (Tug - Smaller boat)
- New Terrain Textures
- Increased camera FOV max
- Increased Camera Speed default - max
- Many Improvements - Bug Fixes
- Horizon materials improvements
MP changes
- Bug Fixing - Improvements
- New Redesign MP Create - Join Room , The room contains info of the map and opens the selected room spawn points
Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important , tester role openings.
Everyone is welcome to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
Changed files in this update