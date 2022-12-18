 Skip to content

梦魇：无归 Nightmare without return update for 18 December 2022

1218update

Build 10172156

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added infinite weekly gifts Now will give you two gods Fall Ultimate Test A difficulty ultimate test A chirping appearance - Purple Star
  2. Add a warehouse prompt for the week, including a personal space reminder and a warehouse prompt for the person who turns into a mask at the end to enter the next week's item
  3. Eliminate the saving problem in front of the death tower This is not a small partner, but it is not a good challenge to dominate
  4. Koi lottery in the leisure area increases the probability of occurrence by 66w
  5. Increased Zhao Yun's damage in three parts of the world
  6. A large number of buff skills are not occupying the round as follows: Wufeng's hunting fate, Huang Zhong's wind technique, Zhao Yun's white crane bright wing, Luci um's buff skill, etc. no longer occupy the round
    Breath of the Earth Great Prophecy Strike Aura Broken Oath Fury of Blood Divine Grip
  7. Fixed the issue that the mysterious merchant did not sell props normally after the fifth act after killing the Green Emperor
  8. Death Mastery Combat BGM changes
  9. When fighting the Green Emperor after the Five Weeks and Five Weeks, if you open the Nightmare difficulty, defeat him will get the [Green Emperor Appearance] and the Divine Fall Spirit*1
    Of course, he will also become a lot stronger
  10. The final boss will no longer start feathered, so that players can better counter it, and some blood will be released with a probability instead of being completely random
  11. Open alligator eel activity can be done once a week
  12. Removed the ordering of equipment items Many players have reported that the sorting actually makes the operation more difficult
  13. Autumn leaves increase falling refraction
  14. Optimized the standing painting of Masashi Fukuyama and Shishi It won't look big now
  15. Uncle Tai's experience gain increased by 10% and hit rate increased by 10%
  16. Fixed the bug that the Shinto Dojo in Act VI could not go back if you went out through the other side
  17. Act 1: Lava Secret Land, Castle Hausenburg, 30 minutes away, will return directly to the space
  18. The general attack on conviction was changed to the word "conviction" instead of attack
    And by default, it has an extinction effect

Changed files in this update

