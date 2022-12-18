Shady Lewd Kart XXXMas Update IS LIVE!

​​



Shady Lewd Kart Direct & Important Info Regarding 2023 of Shady Lewd Kart:



It is HERE! The XXXMas 2022 update of Shady Lewd Kart! Thank you so much for waiting, with the internet issues, the drama of my tooth and other hyjinks Im glad its out! As always swing by our Discord​ to let us know if there are any bugs and we will do a run this week before the jolly boi visits!

Within this update is the following:

**

-YOU (A character from your perspective with full story & unlockable CG's

-Skins (Pix, Nikki & Mintyboots & CG's

-The return of the 2020 & 2021 events!

-An all new 2022 XXXMas event! (Deliver the presents to the tree!

-Battle Mode (Mo Money Mode is LIVE!)

-New & First Arena! (The Laundromat)

-New Item: Decoin (Fake coin to trick you or the CPU!

-Lots of new lewds!

-New Achievments, Museam Statues and pictures

-Other cool technical changes your uncle with like. (the creepy uncle)**

Please take the chance to watch the video above. It really does do a better job that what Im doing showcasing the entire update. But also I talk about the next phase of Shady Lewd Kart and how we want to start heading to the finish line. Future games and of course. YOU the player.

Thank you peeps...this year has been amazing. I know its been a tough year, and its been nothing but battles uphill but because of YOU this update is now LIVE! So thank you. I hope to have you all and many more here in 2023 as we enter the new era of Shady Lewd Kart and Shady Corner Games.

Have fun and see you on the track!